Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $58,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $350.28. 248,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

