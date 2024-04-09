John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

