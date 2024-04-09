Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $75.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

