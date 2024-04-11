GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 2.5%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €29.35 ($31.90) and last traded at €29.15 ($31.68). 25,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.45 ($30.92).

GFT Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC, and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

