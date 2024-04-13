Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

