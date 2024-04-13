Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of MAIFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 256,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,591. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

