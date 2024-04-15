Citigroup Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

