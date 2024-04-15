Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,350 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 126,109 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares during the period.

GSST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.18. 36,165 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2115 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

