Model N (MODN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Model N (NYSE: MODN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2024 – Model N had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

4/9/2024 – Model N had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Model N had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

4/9/2024 – Model N had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Model N had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/8/2024 – Model N had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Model N Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MODN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. 883,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,298. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get Model N Inc alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.