Lunt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DINT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

