Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106,212 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

