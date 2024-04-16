StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $706,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

