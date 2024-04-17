Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $484,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,513.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,893. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.