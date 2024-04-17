Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $484,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,513.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SCHG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,893. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.