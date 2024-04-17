Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJIA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DJIA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

