Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 326187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.27.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 442.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

