Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,005.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.93.

NYSE:DECK traded up $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $823.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,297. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $886.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

