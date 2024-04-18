DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

