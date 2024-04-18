Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,264,059 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,264,059 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 8.79% of Dynavax Technologies worth $158,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 231,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 270,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.47 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

