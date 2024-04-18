HF Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $749.24. The company had a trading volume of 348,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

