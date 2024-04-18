INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 94768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.61).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.88. The stock has a market cap of £54.39 million, a PE ratio of -2,525.00 and a beta of 2.26.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. It distributes frames and optical products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Liberty, Henri Lloyd, O'Neill, Caterpillar, BOTANIQ, and other brand names.

