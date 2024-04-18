JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.32. Approximately 860,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,643,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 79,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

