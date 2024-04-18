JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.32. Approximately 860,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,643,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
