Key Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $293.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

