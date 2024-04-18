Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.91. 119,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,145,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 162.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

