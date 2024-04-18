NBW Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $86.48. 2,638,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.