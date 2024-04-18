PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 245,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 485,314 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.63.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
