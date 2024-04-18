Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $174.30. 1,353,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,481. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

