Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.43.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $500.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

