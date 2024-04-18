Wrap Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,561 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 626% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,180 call options.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 360,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,500. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

