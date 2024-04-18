YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $14.09

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $13.75. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 478,771 shares changing hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $343,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

