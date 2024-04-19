ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 3.7%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 1,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

