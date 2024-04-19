CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 12.5%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 223,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 300,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

