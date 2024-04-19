Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,746,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 252,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $67.42 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

