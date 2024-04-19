FY2024 EPS Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion.

Quebecor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Further Reading

