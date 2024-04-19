Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,833 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 153.0% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $501,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.08 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

