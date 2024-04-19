Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $23,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.3 %

SRCL stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -203.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

