Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 596,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 735,658 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.