Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $456.42. 3,398,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,948. The stock has a market cap of $413.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.82 and a 200-day moving average of $437.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

