Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $101,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 158,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.