Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,786 shares of company stock worth $20,096,812 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

