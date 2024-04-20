abrdn plc Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321,671 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $128,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 172,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

