Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 551,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 154,602 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.61.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 152,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

