Barclays Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $185,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.