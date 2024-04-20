Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $379.77 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

