Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) versus Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Head to Head Review

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) and Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $45.01 billion 2.20 $8.03 billion $3.86 12.68 Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.34 million ($1.64) -1.84

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Reviva Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 15 3 0 2.11 Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Reviva Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus price target of $61.18, suggesting a potential upside of 25.03%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 454.64%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb 17.83% 50.95% 16.67% Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,344.46% -307.04%

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Reviva Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of AML; Inrebic for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptom; Sotyktu for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Augtyro for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane to treat breast cancer, NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also developing RP1208 that is in pre-clinical development studies for the treatment of depression and obesity. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cupertino, California.

