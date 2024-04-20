Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,332,114.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,332,114.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,802 shares of company stock worth $9,673,854 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

