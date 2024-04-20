DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Financial Contrast

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $20.35 million 1.68 -$59.43 million ($1.03) -1.13 Star Equity $45.79 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

This table compares DarioHealth and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -165.96% -48.84% -31.56% Star Equity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DarioHealth and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $5.37, suggesting a potential upside of 362.64%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Star Equity.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

