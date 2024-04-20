First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $227.00 at Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $224.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $175.04 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

