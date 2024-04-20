Head-To-Head Survey: Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) vs. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) and Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Revelation Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$40.16 million ($1.89) -0.45 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$120,000.00 $30.41 0.07

Profitability

Vincerx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revelation Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -187.73% -126.26% Revelation Biosciences N/A -84.25% -51.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vincerx Pharma and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revelation Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than Revelation Biosciences.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease. It is also developing REVTx-99b, a treatment for food allergies; REVTx-99a, an anti-viral nasal drop solution for the potential prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.