J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 919 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 565,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,696. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

