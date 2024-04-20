Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.
About Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)
NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.